Special school raising funds for a new bus

FUNDRAISING: Bundaberg Special School have set a goal of $70,000 for another wheelchair friendly bus. Contributed

LAST year the Bundaberg Special School raised vital funds needed to get a new wheelchair-friendly bus.

Now the school is trying to raise more funds for a second, so that more of their wheelchair-bound students are able to utilise it.

Bundaberg Special School P and F co-secretary Jane Cunningham said they were trying to raise $70,000 for the new bus and are almost halfway to their goal.

"One bus doesn't have sufficient seating or accommodation for wheel chairs,” she said.

"A new bus would allow them all to attend excursions and get them to-and-fro to activities.

"It's their means of transport at school.”

Mrs Cunningham said the school will again hold a cent sale as their main fundraiser for this year.

"We had our first one last year and we raised a couple of thousand, there are so few of us so we can't do anything on a bigger scale,” she said.

"Last year we had some excellent prizes from businesses who donated them, they know it's a special situation.

"We do really need the community support.”

The cent sale will be held on Saturday, July 20 at the Bundaberg Special School hall. There will be lucky door prizes, raffles and afternoon tea.

Entry is $5 per person and doors will open at 12pm for a 1pm start. To book a table call 4155 5222.