SPECIAL REPORT: Property interest in Bundy surging

RIVERFRONT RETREAT: 2 Workmans Rd, Sharon, is one of the stunning offerings in today's Real Estate liftout in the NewsMail. realestate.com.au

DEMAND for property in Bundaberg has lifted substantially with new figures revealing a surge in potential buyers viewing properties in the area.

The latest realestate.com.au Property Outlook revealed that views on its listings in Bundaberg had jumped by 30 per cent in the past quarter compared with the same time last year.

REA Group chief economist Nerida Conisbee said many regional areas had experienced a lack of interest in their property markets and price drops in recent years, but values were now lifting.

She said the local economy had improved in Bundaberg and at the end of last year Lawrence Consulting figures revealed a 13 per cent lift in economic growth.

Ms Conisbee said the lift in demand would also have been driven in part by rising employment in the city. She said what could appear to be minor jobs growth, could have a major impact on the property market of somewhere like Bundaberg.

"If there are 50 new jobs created in an area it often means 100 people need to be housed in an area,” she said.

LOOKING UP: REA Group chief economist Nerida Conisbee said regional Queensland was on the way up generally. Contributed

Ms Consibee said regional Queensland was on the way up generally with the figures revealing a bigger lift in prospective buyers and renters in Bundaberg than Brisbane.

Brisbane experienced an increase of just 5.9 per cent during the same period.

The report found there were five major regional towns or centres where demand had increased by 30 per cent or more compared with the same time last year. Gladstone had the biggest surge in demand of 39.1 per cent, followed by the Fraser Coast, 33.8 per cent, Gympie 32.2 per cent, Mackay 31.1 per cent, and then Bundaberg on 30 per cent.

Ms Conisbee said while things were slowing down in the southern powerhouse markets of Sydney and Melbourne, other areas, particularly regional areas, were starting to surge.

The data was collated using information gathered from more than 80 million searches in the buy section of realestate.com.au in the past quarter and analysed all levels of demand, buying and renting.

Ms Conisbee predicts values will continue to be moderate in Melbourne and Sydney in the next six months, but other markets will hold up well.

"Regional Queensland is seeing a pick-up in demand everywhere except the Gold Coast, which appears to be experiencing a post Commonwealth Games hangover,” she said.