SPECIAL REPORT: 376 banned from Bundy CBD pubs and clubs

POLICE FOCUS: Police restrain a man outside the Club Hotel during an night operation in Bundaberg's CBD in 2016. Eliza Goetze

NEW figures reveal 88 people received banning orders from Bundaberg CBD licenced bars and clubs in the 2017-18 financial year.

And during that same period authorities found 219 people on banning orders trying to sneak back into the CBD's pubs and clubs.

Since Bundaberg Safe Night Precinct was launched in January 2015, 376 banning orders have been in place.

The figures were revealed in the 2019 Queensland Alcohol-Related Violence and Night Time Economy Monitoring Report.

Queensland cities including Bundaberg, Brisbane, Gladstone, Airlie Beach, Ipswich, Mackay, Rockhampton, Sunshine Coast, Toowoomba and Townsville were analysed in the study.

It analysed instances of police assaults, common assault, violent public nuisance, and banning notices recorded in those areas during "high alcohol hours”.

Data for Bundaberg showed that of the total of 219 individuals trying to sneak back in to venues, 186 were men.

At a much lower rate were the number of women, with just 33 recorded.

Of this group of 219, 154 men and 29 women had received licensee bans, while police had banned 16 men and four women.

Only 16 men banned were banned through the court system.

The most common age group for bans was between 18 to 24 years old.

Bundaberg Safe Night Precinct president Lloyd Finnis, who operates a security guard firm, said he felt there had been a decline in violence during high alcohol hours since the program's inception.

And the report shows rates of serious assault have indeed dropped, but not significantly.

In 2015 there were two common assaults per 100,000 people, during high alcohol hours in the Safe Night Precinct. And in 2016 this number was up to four.

In 2017 the number remained the same, before dropping back again to two in 2018.

Mr Finnis said the drop of violent incidents in that area, which includes the taxi rank on Woongarra St, was directly related to the presence of a security guard who helped keep revellers in line.

"When it's run correctly and when the guard is doing his job correctly, people can get in and out quicker and there is no arguing for people or people jumping the queue to get into a cab,” he said.

But he also noted he had not been able to identify any specific behaviour pattern from people who turned hostile after drinking alcohol which may mitigate potential violent incidents.

"It has dropped, (but) not a huge drop ... you may get the odd month where it rises again but it is slowly lowering and the government is prepared to keep changing laws to make it harder to commit these offences,” he said.

"As a personal opinion, I think it is more drug-related than alcohol related.”

The report found incidents of serious assault, common assault and violent public nuisance in Bundaberg CBD took place mostly late night on Saturday and early Sunday mornings.

Over the monitored period, it was found approaching midnight on Saturday/Sunday, 40 cases were recorded.

Similarly, between midnight and 5am, a total of 60 cases were recorded.

Mr Finnis said people wanting to celebrate or have fun by having a few alcoholic drinks should be looking out for each other more, and holding each other accountable to potentially lower cases of violent behaviour.

"If they (mates) are out being a fool, take them home and if they want to be an idiot, take them home,” he said.

"It takes the problem off the street straight away when people are looking after each other on the street.

"Look after each other, stay together and go home happy. I know what alcohol does to people and some people just can't handle it.”