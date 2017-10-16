Special meaning behind markets

OCTOBER 28 is a special day for Lana's Farmers Markets owners Cliff Crampton and Kellie Sheehy.

The pair will be celebrating the birthday of the woman behind the name of their markets, and they are inviting the community to get involved with the festivities.

"A lot of people don't know this but Lana is my sister who passed away a couple of years ago from lung cancer,” Mr Crampton said.

"I always said to her that we would do something special in her memory, so we started the markets.”

Mr Crampton said next Saturday's birthday event would include great entertainment, a cake and wishing well for people to donate to cancer research.

"Lana was a really loving and kind person,” he said.

"This will be her first birthday since we opened the markets in May and we thought it would be a great day to celebrate with the whole community.”

The morning session will start with the birthday celebrations and continue into the night, alongside Halloween festivities.

"We are inviting kids to bring along their trick or treat bag, with a treasure hunt on the night, all in a safe environment,” Ms Sheehy said.

This week, market-goers can also expect something a little different, with the Garage Sale Trail being held at the site on Stancer Crt.

"This event is all in support of the Relay for Life,” Ms Sheehy said.

"The whole idea behind it is to make people recycle and reuse their unwanted items. People can book a site at our markets for $15 to sell their items and turn their trash into somebody else's treasure.”

The Garage Sale Trail runs from 7am to 1pm with a percentage of proceeds going towards the Relay For Life.

Mr Crampton said he was also on the look out for any up-and-coming talents to busk at the day markets.

For more information about the events, phone Kellie Sheehy on 0408462247 or email: kellie.sheehy@lanas

farmersmarkets.com.au.