SPECIAL JOB: The man who acts as voice for Bundy's animals

ANIMAL JUSTICE: RSPCA inspector Andrew Petrie says his role is to act as a voice for animals and provides many options for owners who cannot afford medical treatment for their pets. Rhylea Millar

WHEN a person decides to adopt a pet, they sign an unspoken agreement to make decisions in the animal's best interest.

Failure to follow this responsibility forces the hands of the not-for-profit organisation RSPCA.

RSPCA regional inspector Andrew Petrie says he receives about six reports a day in Bundaberg, and at least one case a week is considered serious and may result in prosecution.

Speaking after concerns were raised following investigations into the well being of a local pony, Mr Petrie told the NewsMail the RSPCA's responsibility is to act as the voice for an animal.

"I'm not a vet so I don't diagnose an animal,” Mr Petrie said. "I go to a job to make an assessment on whether or not an animal needs veterinary treatment and I can give advice to the owner about the direction to take.

"RSPCA and I do not make the decision about the treatment or to euthanise an animal, but we do force an owner to comply with whatever treatment has been recommended by the vet.

"I can give advice to the owner about the direction to take but it's the vet that makes the decision about what needs to be done.”

An RSPCA investigation is a lengthy process that involves x-rays, tests and professional diagnoses.

If the owner refuses to comply with the advice and recommendations of the vets, the investigation is forced to continue, which only delays treatment or ending the suffering of the animal.

There are a variety of options available to pet owners who are unable to afford medical treatment.

"Obviously doing nothing is not an answer,” Mr Petrie said.

"You need to do something, whether it is provide a treatment or go for euthanasia and if you don't want to go that way either, we will accept the animal, you can surrender that animal.''

"Sometimes people have to give up their pet and that's a really difficult decision to make, especially if they've had the animal for its whole life.

"But if I break my leg, I need to be able to afford to go hospital and get it fixed and the same thing goes for the animal.

"You need to think of the animal and not yourself and ensure the animal is getting the treatment it requires and failing a duty of care to your animals is an offence.”

Mr Petrie said euthanasia is not the main goal and RSPCA ultimately wants an animal to obtain treatment and live an enjoyable life.

However, it remains the RSPCA's responsibility to act as the voice for an animal and if a professional says the animal is in pain, the organisation needs to intervene.