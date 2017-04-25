28°
Special guests join in as video is beamed to France

Hayley Nissen | 25th Apr 2017 2:54 PM
STAND TALL: Thousands, including paddle boarders and students, gathered to pay tribute at the Bargara Dawn Service.
STAND TALL: Thousands, including paddle boarders and students, gathered to pay tribute at the Bargara Dawn Service.

A Bargara State School student eloquently summed up what most were feeling today as thousands gathered for the Bargara Dawn Service.

The agonising words of a digger who has seen and heard too much permeated the still morning air as proceedings got under way.

"Sometimes you'd be up to your knees almost in mud, green stinking bloody mud ... the blood and guts of your predecessors in those places," said the digger in a recording.

"I don't want to remember it ... I try to eradicate it from memory but it's not possible, it's not possible."

 

Bargara Dawn Service anzac Day 2017.
Bargara Dawn Service anzac Day 2017.

Leading yesterday's service was Bargara Remembers Committee chair and Division 5 councillor Greg Barnes and watching on from a civic centre in Vignacourt, France were hundreds of villagers who joined Mayor Stephan Ducrotoy for a live cross - a first at this year's service.

French national Laurent Bordes, who now lives in Bundaberg, joined Cr Barnes on stage to translate.

Surrounding them were crosses made by Bargara State School students, which will now travel to Vignacourt to be placed on the graves of Aussie diggers.

"It is comforting to know that even though they lie in foreign soil, they rest amongst friends and for that, we as a community thank you," Cr Barnes said.

 

Bargara Dawn Service anzac Day 2017.
Bargara Dawn Service anzac Day 2017.

"There is no doubt that Australia's Anzac Day is the most renowned day of commemoration across the globe and carries with it a reputation and tradition that is second to none."

Cr Barnes then invited the Bargara school student to the stage to give her touching tribute to those who served.

"War is not a game, it is real and it destroys people's lives," she said.

"Today is a time to remember those brave men and women who courageously served our country."

A Mustang flew past then roared above an appreciative crowd, before bugler Michael Newell played The Last Post as veterans wiped away tears and a minute's silence was observed.

STAND TALL: Thousands, including paddle boarders and students, gathered to pay tribute at the Bargara Dawn Service.

