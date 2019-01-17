Special gift for little girl who knocked on death's door

SO SWEET: Gin Gin mother Jodie Winderlich with her daughter Rita and a teddy bear specially made for the youngsters birthday.

A YOUNG girl who almost died multiple times has received a special surprise in the lead up to her birthday.

Gin Gin mother-of-three Jodie Winderlich spent more than a month at the Queensland Children's Hospital in Brisbane while her 23-month old daughter Rita was fighting for her life after a lung infection turned septic.

Since being flown to Brisbane on November 18, Rita died twice due to septic shock before being put into an induced coma for 30 days.

Speaking to the NewsMail on December 29, Ms Winderlich said how her little girl was making a great recovery following the stressful ordeal, but it was unclear when the family could return home due to a lack of specialists in Bundaberg.

ON THE MEND: Little Rita has shown improvement, but has a long road ahead of her.

"We now have to have speech therapy for her swallowing, a dietitian to try and work her diet back to what it was, and we also have to have physio to try to teach her to crawl again," she said.

On the day, she said she had hoped to get Rita home in time to celebrate her second birthday on January 20, but there was no indication if it could be done.

The family eagerly returned home on January 4 and, unbeknownst to them, a Bundaberg local had a special surprise.

FINALLY HOME: Little Rita has returned to Bundaberg after she spent Christmas Day at Queensland Children's Hospital in Brisbane.

A crafty woman, who has chosen to remain anonymous, shares her birthday with Rita and got to work making a bear after reading about her battle.

Ms Winderlich and little Rita popped into the NewsMail office today to pick up the heart-warming gift.

The maker of the white bear said she was pleased to hear the teddy was on it's way to it's new home.

TOO CUTE: A Bundaberg woman shares the same birthday as little Rita and after reading Rita's story made her this teddy bear. Emma Reid

She said she made a similar gesture for a little boy featured in the paper a while ago, but never heard if he received it as he lived so far away.

Rita continues to see specialists in Bundaberg, but not as often as Ms Winderlich had hoped.

"It will just take a little longer for full recovery," she said.

"But she doing well, slowly but surely."