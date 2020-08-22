Special find: Reward for care of significant suburban tree

ANOTHER lucky resident has been awarded for looking after our native trees.

Barry Jensen from Bundaberg West received a $50 voucher from Bundaberg Landcare after the organisations president Mike Johnson stumbled across his massive hoop pine.

"It's not exactly easy finding trees of significance on private property in Bundaberg, as many of the larger trees that remain are hidden in backyards," Mr Johnson said.

"However while checking out another good prospect in West Bundaberg I happened upon this massive Hoop pine towering above all the houses in the middle of suburbia at what must be about 30 metres high."

Mr Johnson said Barry explained the tree was about a quarter of its size 30 years ago when he moved to the property.

He said he estimated the tree to be more than 60 years old.

"Of course, we have no idea when the tree was planted, but I'm rounding up to 1960 and it must be remembered these trees were also a major part of all the forests where Bundaberg now stands, so perhaps it was a small tree even when the house was built," he said.

"Info like this from property owners is always gold and it all goes into the mix to calculate the age of trees.

"Barry tells me during the big storm that destroyed many trees a few years back a lot of large branches ended up three houses away and he had to go and clear them away for the neighbours, all six trailer loads.

"Well done Barry we need a few thousand more people like you to start greening this once beautiful city."