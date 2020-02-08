‘Special email’ in state sports rort claim

CONTROVERSY over sports grants has bounced from the federal arena into the state level with claims about a secret online funding link for lodging sport funding requests.

Opposition Sports spokesman John Paul Langbroek said clubs in LNP-held seats were "destined for failure" in securing sports grants because they were not told about the link.

He said Labor MPs were told to apply to the Sport and Recreation Partnerships Office and ask for the "unique" link so they could directly lodge their requests.

Surfers Paradise MP John-Paul Langbroek says the LNP was not given an email address to apply for sports funds.

But he said emails to LNP members did not mention asking the office for the link.

"None of the materials sent to our MPs has any mention of a unique link," Mr Langbroek said.

"LNP MPs had their requests to sport and recreation officials to progress club applications denied. They were not even afforded a unique link when they asked."

He called on Sports Minister Mick de Brenni to provide a full breakdown of which projects received unique links.

Mr Langbroek also said Mr Brenni's southside electorate of Springwood received some of the largest slices of funding in the past two budgets.

Rochedale Tigers Rugby League Football Club, Springwood Suns Cricket Club, Rochedale South Cricket Club, Slacks Creek Football Club and Logan Lightning Football Club, all in Mr de Brenni's electorate were named by Mr Langbroek.

Member for Springwood Mick de Brenni, Rochedale Junior Rugby League Club President Frank Bennett and ex-Logan City Councillor Lisa Bradley at the Rochedale club.

In this year's budget, the government handed out $68.8 million for sport and recreation programs, with Underwood Sports Park in Mr de Brenni's Springwood electorate receiving $8.05 million, the largest allocation.

Zillmere Sports Centre, in the hotly contested seat of Aspley which Labor clawed back in the 2017 election, got the next largest allocation of $5.1 million.

The University of the Sunshine Coast Stadium, in the safe LNP seat of Buderim, got the next single highest allocation of $2.1 million.

There was also $7 million allocated for the Female Facilities program across the state this year with $500,000 going to the Rochedale Tigers Rugby League Football Club, in Mr de Brenni's electorate.

Mr de Brenni said there was nothing untoward about the way grants were allocated.

He said Queensland was the first state to have a 10-year sport and active recreation strategy, which he hoped to promote to sports ministers across the country.

"The majority of clubs funded in my community were funded through a public election commitment in 2017 and were at varying stages of delivery," he said.

He said the department published all successful grant recipients on its website and all of his sporting club memberships were declared on the Parliamentary Register of Members' Interests.