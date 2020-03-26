Special delivery: Food to brighten up a day

HEARTY FOOD: Dion Taylor from HSG At the Gardens, has launched Random Acts of Dinner.

THEY say there’s no better way to the heart than food and three local businesses are helping others share the love with a special delivery.

HSG At the Gardens, Event Networx and Picture Perfect Decorators have teamed up to deliver more than positive vibes to Bundaberg and the surrounds.

Dion Taylor from HSG At the Gardens said their new service, Random Acts of Dinner was a way to brighten someone’s day, by showing them you love and support them, in what has already been a challenging time.

“Random Acts of Dinner is about purchasing a meal for someone who is doing it tough right now,” he said.

“Purchase the meal online and we will deliver it to your nominated person with a special note … this is about showing people you care.”

Ainsley Gatley from Event Networx organised meals to be delivered to two friends who work in the travel industry.

“My heart goes out to our travel agents at the moment … they are under extreme pressure to help their clients and it is such a time of uncertainty,” Ms Gatley said.

“They are working long thankless hours and these meals were a great way to acknowledge them and let them know we care.”

While Chris Murrin from Picture Perfect Decorators sent a meal to her neighbour, who is working exceptionally hard at the local private hospital.

Mr Taylor said dinner purchases would also receive a complimentary dessert.

“Our health care industries are doing it tough, my industry with cafes in restaurants are still coming to terms with the closures, small businesses have uncertain futures (and) jobs have been lost,” Mr Taylor said.

“What if we all ordered one dinner and paid it forward … wouldn’t that be something positive to hold on to?”

The Gin Gin Community Bank will also be assisting with deliveries to surrounding areas, including Gin Gin, Childers and Biggenden, among others.

Prices vary, starting from $10.50 for main meals.

To make someone’s day and place an order, phone 4303 7711 or visit orders.wowapps.com/order/hsgatthegardens.