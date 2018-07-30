Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The special conference will be held on Thursday.
The special conference will be held on Thursday. demaerre
Business

Special conference to help businesses manage human resources

30th Jul 2018 11:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HOW businesses can find, skill and utilise their human resources more effectively is the target of a one-day workforce conference in Bundaberg on Thursday.

Entry is offered free to organisations and businesses in an effort to tackle issues such as reducing recruitment costs, increasing worker satisfaction and retention.

"The Designed 2 Work: Wide Bay Burnett Regional Workforce Conference 2018 will be hosted in Bundaberg and presents a rare opportunity to upskill businesses at no cost,” said Melinda Everett, event organiser and WorkAbility Qld coordinator.

"The day will include a host of practical breakout sessions and an agenda of speakers that include authorities in cutting-edge international workforce models.

"Rarely does our region have such easy access to hear from so many speakers on so many topics - where all expertise on the day is available free of charge to the community.

"Our keynote speakers will explore concepts that are changing workforce approaches around the world, while six more practical sessions throughout the day will look at topics from staff burnout to government employment incentives.”

This conference was inspired by the pace of workforce growth and development required for the disability services sector.

WorkAbility Qld is a government-funded project building the disability sector workforce supply and capability to support the National Disability Insurance Scheme.

The conference will also contain relevant learnings for multiple sectors including clinical, community services, and commercial employers.

To find out more visit workabilityqld.org.au

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Opinion: Why Turnbull's byelection sad show will hurt Bundy

    premium_icon Opinion: Why Turnbull's byelection sad show will hurt Bundy

    Opinion THE resounding loss for the government on the so-called Super Saturday for byelections is bad news for Hinkler voters.

    • 30th Jul 2018 10:28 AM
    • 1 gaz65
    Man builds speed bumps outside neighbour's home overnight

    premium_icon Man builds speed bumps outside neighbour's home overnight

    News Couple finds neighbour building speed bumps in front of their house

    Police crackdown uncovers disturbing trend on our roads

    Police crackdown uncovers disturbing trend on our roads

    News Roadside testing blitz identifies a dangerous trend on the rise.

    Bargara fireys stand up against DV

    Bargara fireys stand up against DV

    Community Raising awareness against violence

    Local Partners