Special conference to help businesses manage human resources

The special conference will be held on Thursday. demaerre

HOW businesses can find, skill and utilise their human resources more effectively is the target of a one-day workforce conference in Bundaberg on Thursday.

Entry is offered free to organisations and businesses in an effort to tackle issues such as reducing recruitment costs, increasing worker satisfaction and retention.

"The Designed 2 Work: Wide Bay Burnett Regional Workforce Conference 2018 will be hosted in Bundaberg and presents a rare opportunity to upskill businesses at no cost,” said Melinda Everett, event organiser and WorkAbility Qld coordinator.

"The day will include a host of practical breakout sessions and an agenda of speakers that include authorities in cutting-edge international workforce models.

"Rarely does our region have such easy access to hear from so many speakers on so many topics - where all expertise on the day is available free of charge to the community.

"Our keynote speakers will explore concepts that are changing workforce approaches around the world, while six more practical sessions throughout the day will look at topics from staff burnout to government employment incentives.”

This conference was inspired by the pace of workforce growth and development required for the disability services sector.

WorkAbility Qld is a government-funded project building the disability sector workforce supply and capability to support the National Disability Insurance Scheme.

The conference will also contain relevant learnings for multiple sectors including clinical, community services, and commercial employers.

To find out more visit workabilityqld.org.au