Special Bundy meeting: Foundation to discuss Reef’s plan

Chris Burns
10th Sep 2019 5:00 AM
A FOUNDATION dedicated to the health of the Great Barrier Reef will host information sessions in four coastal communities including Bundaberg.

Bundaberg's information session will be held two months after independent scientist Dr Peter Ridd's presentation at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre, where he criticised the science underpinning the reef's poor health.

The Great Barrier Reef Foundation's managing director Anna Marsden will be speaking in Bundaberg, Cairns, Townsville, and Mackay.

The venue is yet to be confirmed for Bundaberg's session which will be held on Wednesday, October 9.

A spokeswoman for the foundation said the sessions were for interested groups who would want to partner with the foundation.

It is expected that Ms Marsden will update attendees on the findings from the Reef Trust's 2019-20 Annual Work Plan.

"Underpinning this partnership is a record government investment of $443.3 million to tackle critical issues of water quality and crown-of-thorns starfish control, harness the best science to restore reefs and support reef resilience and adaptation, enhance Reef health monitoring and reporting, and increase community engagement on the Reef," she said.

The report breaks down the areas the funding goes to, including $140.9m for regionally focused water quality actions.

"The decline of marine water quality associated with land-based run-off from the adjacent catchments is a major cause of the current poor state of many of the coastal and marine ecosystems of the Great Barrier Reef," the report said.

Wide Bay Burnett Environment Council's regional engagement co-ordinator Mike Moller said the Reef's health was defined as "very poor" for the first time.

"The Reef is one of the most complex natural systems on Earth and one of Australia's proudest natural wonders. "We owe it to ourselves, the people and ecosystems that rely on it, and future generations, to protect it," he said.

Dr Ridd said that land based sediments did not affect the reef's health. "I have worked for 35 years on the Great Barrier Reef, and my genuinely held belief is that there are systematic quality assurance problems at GBR science institutions," he said.

Bundaberg News Mail

