Special Bundy deal today: Pet chipping for $24.95

MICROCHIPPING DAY: Animal attendants Monica Atwell and Nicole Murgatroy with Louie and Kumah, at the RSPCA's Bundaberg shelter. Rhylea Millar

HAVING a chip on your shoulder is something the RSPCA highly encourages.

The not-for-profit organisation is holding a microchipping day today at its Bundaberg animal shelter.

Animal attendant Monica Atwell will be performing the microchip implementation for just $24.95.

"The goal of this event is to get as many animals microchipped as possible, to ensure we can locate their owners if they are lost,” Ms Atwell said. "Microchipping is the easiest way to locate an owner and the price is so cheap.

"If we cannot contact or find the owner, we try every avenue possible to arrange the reunion and if that fails, the pet will be considered a lost animal.”

The small microchip is injected between the animal's shoulder blades with a needle.

RSPCA has a device that scans the outside of the pet's body, which reveals the identification number of the scanner.

Once this is obtained, the organisation uses a server to access the contact details of the owner.

"There are lots of cases in the Bundaberg area where missing dogs and cats are not microchipped or the owner's details have not been updated.

"People don't normally know this but we can't update the details for you and they need to do this themselves.

"You can update details by going through the microchipping organisation, or we can tell you who that is by scanning your animal's chip.”

Ms Atwell highly encourages all pet and litter owners to take advantage of the special price, with the injection usually at a much heftier fee.

RSPCA is at 31 Doblo St, Branyan.