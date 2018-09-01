Special brew produced for rugby union grand final

BEER lovers have another reason to cheer on Dalby and Goondiwindi in the Risdon Cup grand final this weekend.

The Darling Downs rugby union competition has teamed up with Brisbane brewer Newstead Brewing Co to produce a limited-edition drop, Downs Lager.

Brewery brand manager Darren Magin said the can design featured the iconic trophy and a nod to its history.

SPECIAL BREW: Downs Rugby general manager Mitchell Simpson with the unique Risdon Cup Downs Lager brewed for the Risdon Cup rugby union final. Friday, 30th Aug, 2018. Nev Madsen

"Grassroots sport and community are what we are all about," Mr Magin said.

"We wanted to dedicate something special to Toowoomba rugby fans on their grand final day, so we came up with a mid-strength lager."

Downs Rugby general manager Mitchell Simpson said the organisation was approached by the brewery a few months ago.

"They're obviously passionate rugby supporters and we're looking for people as passionate about rugby as we are," Mr Simpson said.

The special brew will be available for the clash against the Wheatmen and the Emus at Clive Berghofer Stadium this Saturday.

The Risdon Cup Downs Lager will be available at the Downs Rugby grand final on Saturday, September 1. Contributed

"And because this beer was canned on August 23, you won't get any fresher in Toowoomba this weekend," Mr Magin said.

Mr Simpson predicts, judging by the reaction on social media, the new beer will be a popular drop.

"It's the first time we've done something like this so we're looking forward to it," he said.

Tickets to the Risdon Cup decider are $10, and children under the age of 12 can enter for free.

Downs Rugby grand final schedule