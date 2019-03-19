Speak with ADF members at Bundy careers info session

EVER thought about a career in the Army, Navy or Air Force?

Members of the Australian Defence Force recruiting team will visit Bundaberg today to inform potential candidates of available opportunities and are hoping to inspire people to consider a career within the force.

The ADF Careers information session will be held at the Young Australian Hotel, 59 Perry St, between 6pm and 8pm tonight.

There will also be a session tomorrow night at Oaks Resort and Spa in Hervey Bay between 6pm and 8pm.