Sparozvich leaves Aston Villa

FOOTBALL: When football returns, Brothers Aston Villa will play in the Wide Bay Premier League with a new coach.

The NewsMail can reveal that Glen Sparozvich has resigned, effective immediately.

He released a statement this morning explaining the decision.

"As of Wednesday evening I made the decision to step down as head coach of Brothers Aston Villa," Sparozvich said.

"It is my opinion Brothers Aston Villa's committee has demonstrated a lack of ..... leadership around the player code of conduct policy.

"I can no longer in good faith remain at the club or return while the hierarchy remain.

"I wish all players and coaches the best for the season."

Sparozvich couldn't reveal what the issue was, nor could the club when asked yesterday.

"He left on personal issues, that's all," Villa president Kayleen Bryan said.

"It's a personal issue he didn't like a decision we made."

"We had made a decision we felt was right for the club."

Bryan wouldn't specify what the decision was but stressed it had nothing to do with coronavirus.

The club is now on the hunt for a new coach.

"We will work with the guys from the senior team, get them a coach," she said.

"But everyone is up in the air with what is happening with the coronavirus and our sport."

Sparozvich was coach for more than four years, since taking over in 2016.

The side won minor premierships during his tenure in 2016, 2017 and then the premiership in the Wide Bay Premier League in 2017.

Brothers Aston Villa also won the NewsMail Cup in 2018 and will return to the final of the Triple M Division 1 Cup this year.

"We totally enjoyed having him there," Bryan said.

"There's no hard feeling, we accept that (his decision).

"He was a great coach and still us.

"We will be more than welcome to have him back in the fold if he wants to come back."

At this stage it is unknown when the side will return to action because of the coronavirus and when a new coach will be named.