Sparks fly for lovers at Bundaberg's wedding expo

Brenden and Max Robinson from Light Em Up Fireworks gave a demonstration to Richard Sears and Dani Ruiz who have set the date for November next year. Brian Cassidy

BUNDABERG'S future brides and grooms caught all the action of the Bundaberg PCYC Wedding and Formal Expo on Sunday.

More than 20 vendors attended the expo, and showcased everything from fireworks, entertainment, dresses, make-up, cake toppers, celebrants and venues.

The event also saw locals collaborating such as Little Birdie Wedding Photography. One vendor who was particularly happy to be back at the expo was wedding celebrant Julie Green.

She's been marrying happy Bundy couples for 13 years and said now more than ever she's seen people with a true desire to be married.

"I love what I do ... I come to Bundaberg almost every weekend to do a wedding,” Ms Green said.

"(The expo) is great to support the PCYC and meet people in my industry and meet lovely young couples getting married.”

One such couple are Jessica Tarlinton and Ryan Chapman.

The pair have been engaged since August and are in the midst of getting organised for their 2020 wedding.

Ms Tarlinton said the expo was a great way of seeing how much was left to organise before the big day.

"We wanted to see our options (for the wedding),” Ms Tarlinton said.