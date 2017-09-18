Sparks fly at riverside wedding

LOVE: Bundy couple Morgan and Kyle Galea tie the knot at Riverside Retreat.

LOVE: Bundy couple Morgan and Kyle Galea tie the knot at Riverside Retreat. Gina Bryer Photography

THE Riverside Retreat was filled with love, laughter and life as Bundaberg lovebirds Kyle and Morgan Galea tied the knot.

The newly Mrs Morgan Galea said she was in awe of the whole day and couldn't wait to spend the rest of her life with Kyle.

"It was absolutely beautiful,” she said.

"We even had fireworks, which was a bit fancy.

"I was pretty chilled and calm the whole day, but seeing Kyle cry when I walked down the aisle was beautiful.”

The couple had been dating for four years and engaged for the past two before Kyle popped the question while the couple were getting photographs.

Embracing their love for everything country, from Akubras to Wrangler jeans, Ariat boots and Rocker the horse, their wedding was one for the ages.

"I have actually known Kyle's mum since I was little but had never met Kyle,” she said.

"I knew who he was but never met him, so one day I added him on Facebook and it went from there.”

Mrs Galea said she and her husband were the perfect match and clicked together really well.

"We had the same view in life,” she said.

"We were so similar and I couldn't imagine life without him.”

The Bundy couple thanked everyone who came and celebrated their special day with them.

"We couldn't thank you enough, it was absolutely perfect. Our gifts and well wishes are very much appreciated,” they said.

"To all our amazing friends and family that travelled, thank you so much, we feel so loved to have you all there to celebrate with us.”

The couple spent two days in Maleny after the wedding but have a belated honeymoon booked towards the end of the year.

Mrs Galea said they were going on a cruise to Fiji, New Caledonia and Vanuatu.