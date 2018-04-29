Menu
Car chase from Glass House to Richlands
Sparks fly as man leads police on dramatic car chase

Bill Hoffman
by
29th Apr 2018 9:35 AM | Updated: 9:50 AM

A POLICE pursuit following a dangerous driving incident at Glass House Mountains late Saturday afternoon ended an hour and a half later with the arrest of a man in the outer Brisbane suburb of Richlands.

A 33-year-old Bundaberg man will face Richlands Magistrates Court on Monday morning, charged with three counts of dangerous driving, and two counts each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and failing to stop a motor vehicle. He has also been charged with one count of unlicensed driving and stealing and three counts of serious assault on police.

It will be alleged that after being stopped by police on the Bruce Highway at Glass House Mountains at 5.25pm, the driver of a red Holden Commodore had driven off, headed south on the Bruce Highway.

Police pursued this man from Glass House Mountains to Richlands in south west Brisbane in a dramatic and sometimes frightening chase.
Polair

Police observed the vehicle travelling at speed on the Gateway Motorway at Hemmant.

The vehicle was tracked by Polair as it crossed to the other lanes and travelled south in the northbound lanes at Runcorn.

Police would allege the driver stopped the vehicle about 6.30pm at Giselle Street at Hillcrest where the driver stole a Mazda ute.

Polair continued to track that vehicle which hit a tyre deflation device deployed on Algester Road at Algester.

The vehicle then continued on deflated tyres travelling inbound to Rocklea before travelling through Durack on Blunder Road.

The vehicle eventually stopped and police arrested the driver near the intersection of Wadeville Street at Heathwood around 7pm.

He will appear at the Richlands Magistrates Court on Monday, April 30.

