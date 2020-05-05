Sparking conversation through art

Dylan Sarra with his artwork ’The Tale Of Three Boomerangs’ which was displayed in the 2019 Tradelines exhibition and was the base of his new artwork ‘Let Me Speak’.

Dylan Sarra with his artwork ’The Tale Of Three Boomerangs’ which was displayed in the 2019 Tradelines exhibition and was the base of his new artwork ‘Let Me Speak’.

ONLY months after his work exhibited in Bundaberg, Taribelang artist Dylan Sarra is in awe that his artwork about a piece of history in the region has been selected for a national competition.

Mr Sarra said his artwork titled Let Me Speak led to him being selected as a finalist in the Telstra National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art Awards of which he was only one of four Queenslanders.

“As a student, it was significant for me to have an artwork about Central Queensland recognised on the national stage, it is pretty special,” Mr Sarra said.

“Even if it doesn’t win the Works on Paper category I had a phone call from the selection committee and they didn’t know what they were looking at and when I explained the story they were blown away.

“The point of the work is to reinvigorate the conversation and let the artwork translate the message and speak for itself hence the title, ‘Let Me Speak’.”

Dylan Sarra's final artwork titled "Let me speak" which has made him a finalist in the Telstra NATSIAA awards.

In his artist statement, Mr Sarra explained the largest gallery of petroglyphs, at the time, were found carved into stone in the bed of the Burnett River in Pine Creek.

However, in 1967 the decision was made to mitigate flood risk and the 92 blocks of stone were subsequently sent across Queensland.

Mr Sarra explained the carvings and boomerangs shown in the artwork were an immensely personal story.

“The three boomerangs was an extension of my connection to Bundaberg because my great grandfather (John Broom, an initiated man of the Taribelang Bunda people) had the three boomerangs, which was a story carved into those rocks, carved into his chest,” he said.

“So the connection is quite strong, the original artwork of just the boomerangs was about my connection but now I am bringing it into the light in a different way.

“There is a community aspect, the story involves everyone, not just traditional owners.”

Mr Sarra said the conversation now surrounded where the stones are now and the hope to one day have them returned and displayed collectively in Bundaberg.