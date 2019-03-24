Menu
News

Spam and crackers for Bundy rescue crew after long haul

Emma Reid
by
24th Mar 2019 11:14 AM

IT WAS a long trip for the crew on board the Volunteer Marine Rescue's Bundy Rescue as she went to the aid of two people stranded on a yacht near Fraser Island.

Volunteer Marine Rescue Bundaberg was called to help a 46' yacht that had a rudder and propeller entanglement, 50 odd nautical miles from Burnett Heads.

"Bundy Rescue is currently steaming out to a position towards the Northern end of Fraser Island,” a Facebook post on Saturday morning read.

"This will be a long day for the crew especially if they have to tow the yacht back.”

A spokesman said as the sun set the crew still has a number of hours in front of them.

"Make no mistake. This is a big job made only easier by good weather. They are currently doing almost 8 knots,” he said.

"Looks like SPAM & crackers for first course lunch, followed by canned fruit or chocs from rations locker.”

On Sunday a spokesman said the rescue crew and the yacht came into the Bundaberg Port at about 9.30pm on Saturday evening after the more than the 12 hour rescue.

Bundaberg News Mail

