Drew McNamara puts pressures Joey Masuda.
Brian Cassidy
Soccer

Souths Utd show no mercy against Buccaneers

Matthew McInerney
by
22nd Jul 2018 5:58 PM

FOOTBALL: A spirited showing by Wide Bay Buccaneers' under-20s produced the club's most memorable moments in another tough weekend.

The U20s were level with Souths Utd for the majority of their Martens Oval clash on Saturday.

Two late goals allowed the visitors to escape with a 3-1 win.

The senior game could not be more different, as Souths United showed why it is in the Football Queensland Premier League's top four.

The visitors ran out 7-0 winners to inflict Wide Bay's 19th loss.

fcsport football queensland premier league fqpl wide bay buccaneers
Fraser Coast Chronicle

