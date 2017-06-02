24°
Southerners putting the heat on Winterfeast ticket sales

2nd Jun 2017 7:11 PM
WINE AND DINE: Mitchell White, from Indulge, can't wait for Winterfeast.
WINE AND DINE: Mitchell White, from Indulge, can't wait for Winterfeast.

WITH six weeks to go until Winterfeast 2017, tickets are selling like hot cakes, and Brisbane and Melbourne foodies are noting Bundaberg as the next culinary destination worth visiting.

Bundaberg and the North Burnett's cafes and culinary characters are being noticed by southern audiences, thanks to Instagram and a series of new foodie blogs making waves for local businesses.

With Farm Flavours Picnic already sold out and just a handful of Women in Voice's culinary packages left, the community is buzzing and event organisers are urging locals to lock in their tickets so they don't miss out.

Hot tips include the Cocktails at the Bundaberg Rum Distillery, which launches the festival on Friday, July 7.

Event tickets include a carefully curated menu of rum-inspired canapes made from locally grown produce, plus world-class cocktails made from the world's finest rum.

Plus everyone who attends will take home a bottle of Bundaberg Rum Liqueur.

The family favourite Bundy Flavours and Winterfeast Farmers Markets will fill bellies, fridges and imaginations on Saturday, July 8.

Kicking off at 7am and running all morning, enjoy cooking demonstrations by local and guest chefs and pick up your produce all in Alexandra Park, Quay St.

If lazy brunches are more your thing, don't miss out on Water St Kitchen's Breakfast at The Table.

Be one of the first to see Bundaberg's newest dining experience, but don't delay - the 9.30am seating has already sold out and just a handful of tickets are left for the 7.30am seating on Saturday, July 8.

Visit www.winterfeast. com.au for full details of all events and to buy tickets.

Bundaberg News Mail

