Southern visitor surge proves a big hit for Bargara business

HIT WITH VISITORS: Steve and Cheryl Shaw, of Melbourne, enjoy playing at Bargara Golf Club. Mike Knott BUN210819GOLF1

STEVE and Cheryl Shaw are just two of dozens of temporary members visiting the Bargara Golf Club during this winter season.

The Melbourne locals said have been visiting Bargara on and off since 2011, but rather consistently for the last five years.

"We just love the area,” Mr Shaw said.

While they aren't professionals looking to compete seriously in the competitions held at the Club, they certainly have a number of years experience between them.

Mr Shaw has been playing golf casually for close to 40 years, while Mrs Shaw has been playing for ten.

The Shaws have played golf at several of the clubs around town, including the Coral Cove and Bundaberg courses, but Bargara's easy access and scenery keeps drawing them back.

Mr Shaw said the attraction to Bargara came from things like access to the beach, golf, bike rides and scenic walking trails.

They said they like to escape the southern states to visit Bargara for a month at a time to enjoy the climate and enjoy the area.

The Shaws aren't alone, such is the influx of new players that the Bargara Golf Club has needed to the open a new fixture.

The new players are mostly visitors from the southern states and given temporary membership said the Club's general manager Ian Witt.

"This time of year we get an influx of southerners coming up,” Mr Witt said.

"A lot of them are from Victoria or Tasmania.”

Mr Witt said the club could expect anywhere up to 80 temporary members during the winter months, a large number of southern visitors chasing more temperate climates.

This year Mr Witt said the club had signed on 56 temporary members, but a roster of 680 playing members this year means the club has needed to open a new fixture.

The new fixture opens on Wednesdays, but isn't a serious competition.

"It's not over-the-top it's a bit of fun,” Mr Witt said.