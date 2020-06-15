Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Southern tourists queuing at the border ready to spend big

by Thomas Morgan
15th Jun 2020 5:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

 

SOUTHERNERS ready to open their wallets are waiting at the border as uncertainty over restrictions continues.

The months-long closure of the state's borders is set for a possible end on July 10, pending a review of coronavirus numbers at the end of June, but yesterday the state's Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young hinted the reopening could come sooner.

Among operators seeing a jump in calls from south of the border is picturesque Gold Coast Hinterland getaway O'Reilly's Resort.

"We've seen an increase this week from NSW … as people see through the fog and see it's getting closer," managing director Shane O'Reilly said.

O'Reilly's Resort managing director Shane O'Reilly said potential New South Wales visitors weren’t yet confident enough to book. Picture: Adam Head
O'Reilly's Resort managing director Shane O'Reilly said potential New South Wales visitors weren’t yet confident enough to book. Picture: Adam Head

"It's not so much booking but people wanting to make sure there's space there.

"They're still waiting for that final word, but we have got more interest which is something."

Mr O'Reilly said Queenslanders had been keeping O'Reilly's full, with 94 per cent of villas booked this weekend and 294 people eating at the resort's dining room on Saturday night in compliance with COVID-19 rules.

Hervey Bay resort Pier building manager Nicole Beattie said Queenslanders had flocked to the Wide Bay town for whale watching season. Bookings "have not stopped" since intrastate restrictions eased.

Kingfisher Bay Resort marketing and communications director Monique Parker said uncertainty over the border reopening had led the operator to promote closer to home.

"We felt it was a safe bet regardless of whether the border would reopen or not," she said.

Meanwhile, airlines Qantas and Virgin are understood to be monitoring demand.

Virgin has said it would double capacity of its flights by early July as restrictions eased.

Qantas was also looking to increase its capacity to 40 per cent of "normal levels" by July.

Originally published as Southern tourists queuing at the border ready to spend big

More Stories

border opening editors picks local economy queensland tourism travel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Adult content maker's call for a Bundaberg strip club

        premium_icon Adult content maker's call for a Bundaberg strip club

        News AN ADULT content creator is calling for a strip club to be opened in Bundaberg and for an end to the stigma around workers in the sex industry.

        Paramedics arrive at scene of crash, after car hits tree

        premium_icon Paramedics arrive at scene of crash, after car hits tree

        News FIVE patients have been assessed at the scene of a crash, after a car crashed into...

        Deb fights back: ‘I will not be bullied’

        premium_icon Deb fights back: ‘I will not be bullied’

        Politics Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington says bullying “backroom boys” are behind moves...

        $250m surgery blitz to slash surgery wait times

        premium_icon $250m surgery blitz to slash surgery wait times

        Health More than 7000 Queenslanders left hanging by the cancellation of elective surgery...