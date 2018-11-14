Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area. Daniel Perrin /TWE
News

Southern Downs fire crews en route to a burning car

Michael Nolan
by
13th Nov 2018 4:39 PM

UPDATE: QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency crews are looking for an abandoned car that was reported burning near the intersection of Spring Creek Rd and White Swamp Rd.

Two crews were initially dispatched, but one was recalled.

A QFES spokeswoman said the suspected fire could be over the border, in New South Wales.

4PM: QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Service crews are en route to a suspected car fire at The Head.

A QFES spokeswoman said two crews were called to extinguish an abandoned car burning at the intersection of Spring Creek Rd and White Swamp Rd.

"It was called in as an abandoned car fire but nothing has been confirmed at this time," she said.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

burning car car fire queensland fire and emergency services the head
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    Pay for upgrades or airports will close

    premium_icon Pay for upgrades or airports will close

    News Dozens of struggling airports vital to residents in regional Queensland and for emergency evacuations could be forced to shut because of a funding black hole.

    • 14th Nov 2018 3:14 AM
    Queensland teachers to strike over asylum seekers

    premium_icon Queensland teachers to strike over asylum seekers

    Education Federal Education Minister Dan Tehan has lashed out at teachers.

    • 14th Nov 2018 3:02 AM
    Burnett Heads shooter to be deported after long prison term

    premium_icon Burnett Heads shooter to be deported after long prison term

    Crime Edward Blair Kennedy has been sentenced to seven years behind bars

    Community to farewell much-loved mum and daughter

    Community to farewell much-loved mum and daughter

    News Locals to say goodbyes at funeral on Friday

    Local Partners