UK backpackers Cameron Blandford and Robbie McCulloch loving the warm Queensland weather. They might get a small taste of what the weather is like back home as temps drop tonight. Picture: Mike Knott
South westerly winds to bring a cold night to Bundy

Zachary O'Brien
, zachary.obrien@news-mail.com.au
2nd Jun 2020 4:11 PM
TEMPERATURES in Bundaberg are set to drop back into the single digits tonight in an apt start to winter.

While the sun is out and shining, there’s still a chance of rain and south westerly winds are bringing the cooler temps and less than ideal beach weather.

Meteorologist at the Bureau of Meteorology Rosa Hoff said conditions would broadly be the same today and tomorrow.

“Sunny conditions, temperatures in the low 20s and then as we move forward through the week we’re going to see winds pick up out over the waters – pretty much from Thursday onward we could see some stronger winds and a chance of some rainfall picks up as well,” Ms Hoff said.

She said from Thursday onward the conditions would shift toward being partly cloudy with about a 20 per cent chance of rain, but temperatures would stay in the low 20s.

“We’ve got a cold night tonight, we’ve got a minimum of eight degrees at this stage for Bundaberg,” she said.

“But our minimum temperatures will pick up from Thursday onwards, we’ll be back to the low teens.”

She said the prevailing winds were coming up from the south, helping keep the temperatures low, but a more normal weather pattern was expected to establish itself in the next few days and be business as usual by the end of the week.

