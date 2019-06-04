South of Ring Road feasible for hospital: real estate agent

LOCAL real estate agent Scott Mackey suggested land south-east of Ring Road as an ideal location for the new Bundaberg Hospital.

There were large flat properties that could allow multi-street access to the site and was accessible to key locations including the airport, while also allowing room for industries that would develop close to a hospital.

"It makes sense because the infrastructure is build there,” the Remax owner said.

"Anything to me off the Ring Road is a real positive.

"There's a lot of bigger parcels without having to buy up little parcels.”

It was also ideally located because not only was it close to the main Bundaberg population, but was more accessible to coastal residents as well.

Mr Mackey said a new hospital could increase prices of property and rentals because the construction was expected to create 1000 jobs during the construction phase.

It would also encourage northern residents from cities such as Rockhampton and Gladstone to seek medical treatment in Bundaberg rather than travelling further to the Sunshine Coast.

"It's a massive thing for Bundaberg,” he said.