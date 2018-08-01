South Kolan forfeit as finals are decided

NO TEAM: South Kolan's Viliana Hafoka Pila plays last season in the NDRL. The side was forced to forfeit on Sunday at Agnes Water.

NO TEAM: South Kolan's Viliana Hafoka Pila plays last season in the NDRL. The side was forced to forfeit on Sunday at Agnes Water. Paul Donaldson BUN140517NDRL4

LEAGUE: South Kolan will incur a fine for not playing in the final round of the Northern Districts Rugby League.

The NewsMail can reveal the Sharks couldn't field a team with a lack of player numbers, with the side forfeiting Sunday's clash against Miriam Vale at Agnes Water.

The Magpies were awarded a 30-0 win.

"All their overseas players work for one particular company and they couldn't play,” NDRL chairman Neil Redfern explained.

"They are still investigating it a bit deeper.

"But they will get an automatic issue of a large fine, which will cost the club severely.”

The forfeit didn't cost South Kolan any position on the ladder with third place locked up before the start of the round.

South Kolan now face Agnes Water in a minor semi-final after they lost 52-12 to Avondale.

A double to Hayden Sarnasky and Kyle Groves set up the Tigers' seventh win this year.

The Tigers will now face Miriam Vale in a major semi-final with the winner qualifying for the grand final.

The loser will face the winner of the minor semi-final.

The first week of the finals will be held on August 12 in Avondale with the competition having this weekend off to hold the Gary Stehbens player of the year award night at the Railway Hotel.

The preliminary final will then be held on August 19 in Agnes Water before the grand final is on in Miriam Vale on August 26.