Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE BREACH: A South Burnett man breached his DVO order after making 26 calls to a woman from jail. Picture: File
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE BREACH: A South Burnett man breached his DVO order after making 26 calls to a woman from jail. Picture: File
Crime

South Burnett man calls victim from jail 26 times

Sam Turner
27th Jul 2020 2:00 PM | Updated: 28th Jul 2020 4:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SOUTH Burnett man serving a three year jail term in Maryborough Correctional Centre called his victim 26 times over the span of a month, breaching his domestic violence order (DVO).

The 29-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, faced Murgon Magistrates Court via video link on July 21, charged with 12 breaches of a domestic violence order.

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair read out the lengthy list of charges to the incarcerated man, starting from April 24 to May 20.

The man had been a respondent against a DVO made against him in January 2019 at Murgon Magistrates Court.

Police prosecutor sergeant Barry Stevens told the court more calls were made on particular days, however none of the calls had been listed as threatening.

READ MORE:

Woman armed with axe pours petrol on herself

Man admitted sending abusive texts, court told

Man faces court on rape, child exploitation charges

Sgt Stevens said the defendant had six prior convictions for DVO breaches, which included domestic violence strangulation, the court heard.

Defence lawyer Alan Korobacz told the court the defendant and the aggrieved had brought up a child together, and the calls were made to discuss personal family issues.

Mr Sinclair acknowledged the breaches were contact only and were non threatening, however they still contravened the order.

Community Newsletter SignUp

He told the defendant he shouldn't be contacting the aggrieved at all, and if he feels the need to contact them, he should apply through the proper channels when the time comes.

The man pleaded guilty, with Mr Sinclair sentencing him to 3 months imprisonment for each charge, to be served concurrently on top of his previous three year and nine month sentence.

Mr Sinclair set his parole date for July 21, saying it would be up to the parole board to take his offences into account when making their decision about his release.

All convictions were recorded.

dvo breach murgon crime murgon magistrates court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How to save lives: Ultimate gift of life worth signing up to

        premium_icon How to save lives: Ultimate gift of life worth signing up to

        News Every year, Bundaberg supporters participate in the week-long campaign to raise awareness about a very special cause.

        Raybans, bike and keys: Have you misplaced something lately?

        premium_icon Raybans, bike and keys: Have you misplaced something lately?

        News Have you lost your Raybans, bike or keys? Police are looking to reunite owners with...

        Court hears man kept bag of snakes to terrify partner

        premium_icon Court hears man kept bag of snakes to terrify partner

        News Man had been drinking for four days when police were called

        Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        premium_icon Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites