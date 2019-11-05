Menu
Michael James Sarota, 37, was allegedly armed with a cane knife in Gordonvale on Sunday. Picture: Facebook
Crime

What caused man’s alleged ‘rampage’ with cane knife

by Grace Mason
5th Nov 2019 7:39 AM
A MAN allegedly armed himself with a cane knife and swung at his neighbour's dogs after becoming fed up with their barking, a Cairns court has heard.

Michael James Sarota, 37, swung the knife at the dog about 5pm on Sunday and also used it to damage a car.

He has been ordered to stay away from Griffin St and five witnesses to the alleged offending as part of strict conditions after being granted bail in the Cairns Magistrates Court yesterday.

The witnesses included the owner of the dogs. He has also been ordered to move into his sister's house in another part of Gordonvale and not drink.

Mr Sarota is charged with go armed to cause fear, wilful damage and obstruct police.

"The allegation is rather unusual in my submission," defence solicitor Kevin De Bonis said.

"He'd had no contact (with the neighbours). They have had these dogs who were barking and causing a disturbance for some time."

Magistrate Terence Browne said there were other rights he could have exercised rather than what he did.

"He can make complaints to council," he said. "The allegation is that while staying with your parents you became upset about some barking dogs."

He said the man allegedly took weapons and behaved in a "threatening manner".

"(This included) swinging the weapons at the dogs although not causing any injury," he said.

Police alleged a 41-year-old Gordonvale man drove up during the incident and Mr Sarota rushed at his car and damaged it with the knife.

The motorist tried to leave and collided with Mr Sarota's car after which it was alleged there was further damage with the knife.

Police have alleged the man also threatened them with the knife before one of them pulled out a taser and he complied.

Cairns police Sgt Cary Coolican said police alleged the incident was "sparked by barking dogs".

The case was adjourned until November 21.

cairns cane court gordonvale knife rampage

