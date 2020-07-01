Sound of silence rocks airways

NO TALK DAY: Bundy’s Triple M morning announcers JB and Jules will go silent today, but it’s all for a worthy cause. Picture: Mike Knott.

IT IS nothing but the sound of silence for a local radio station today.

Along with their other 43 nationwide stations, Bundy’s Triple M 93.1 will go silent today.

In a bid to raise awareness for mental health and encourage anyone living with depression to speak up, the radio station will go without announcers, news, traffic and ads all day.

Bundy’s Triple M morning co-host Julia Greenhalf said she was proud to be part of the intimate campaign organised by the radio station and with the support of Beyond Blue.

“It’s been a tough time for so many people this year and we think it’s never been more important to put the spotlight on men’s mental health,” Ms Greenhalf said.

“Men seem to carry this pressure to ‘be the man’, battle on silently and are reluctant to express how they’re doing if they’re going through a tough time but with this pest of a year in particular, everyone has felt the mental load weighing them down.

“You just look at business owners and creatives like our local musicians trying to stay afloat, and then there’s sportspeople lost without their outlet to destress and connect… no one’s immune to mental health struggles and just one chat with a mate can mean the world.”

Ms Greenhalf said she was really proud of her co-host JB, who has spoken up about his own experiences in the hope it will prompt others to follow suit.

With six men taking their own life every day in Australia, it is so important to check in with your loved ones.

While some people struggling do not want to share how they are feeling with others for a variety of reasons, we should all take a moment out of our day to ask our family, friends and colleagues if they are OK.

Here are some helpful tips when checking in on someone you care about:

Start a conversation

Think about the most appropriate time and place. Find somewhere private where the person will feel comfortable.

Listen

Remember that this is their story, so don’t try to guess how it plays out. Instead, listen and ask questions. Repeat back your understanding of what they’ve said to make sure you its accurate.

Respond

Appreciate that they opened up and shared their story with you. Think about what they need now and ask what you can do to help.

Encourage action

Discuss options for further support, such as speaking to another friend or family member, their GP, or Beyond Blue and agree on next steps.

Check in

Make a note to check in with them again in a few days.

Crisis support

If the person tells you that they are feeling suicidal or they are planning on taking their own life, contact Lifeline, emergency services or your local mental health crisis service.

For more tips and information about having the conversation, visit beyondblue.org.au/notalkday

If you or someone you know needs helps, phone Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 22 46 36.