Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dreamworld's Crocodiles Goliath and Matilda and celebrating 19 years together on Valentine’s Day. Picture: Adam Head
Dreamworld's Crocodiles Goliath and Matilda and celebrating 19 years together on Valentine’s Day. Picture: Adam Head
Pets & Animals

‘Everyone should make love like crocodiles’

by Jeremy Pierce
13th Feb 2019 1:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT'S the reptilian romance sure to warm even the most cold-blooded of hearts.

As Valentine's Day approaches, Dreamworld's resident crocodiles Goliath and Matilda are celebrating their 19th anniversary together at the Gold Coast theme park.

Don't be fooled by their fearsome appearances. In a union lasting longer than most human marriages, Goliath and Matilda are serious soulmates.

The two were described as soulmates. Picture: Adam Head
The two were described as soulmates. Picture: Adam Head


Matilda even played a part in saving Goliath's life after she was brought to the park in a bid to try and get a gravely-ill Goliath to start eating again as he battled a mystery ailment.

It worked, and they have been together ever since, often spotted frolicking together in their heated pond and lazing on their heated sandbank.

Dreamworld animal handlers enjoy caring for the unique couple, with Matilda's feisty nature balanced by Goliath's chilled-out vibe.

The two at Dreamworld. Pics Adam Head
The two at Dreamworld. Pics Adam Head


Dreamworld's general manager of life sciences Al Mucci said the two crocs genuinely liked each other and still boasted a healthy sex life despite both being senior citizens.

"They still make love so I think it's pretty clear they like each other," he said.

Despite their rows of sharp teeth and powerful jaws, crocodile mating is a surprisingly gentle affair according to Mr Mucci.

"It's a very tender and loving experience," he said.

"Everyone should make love like crocodiles."

crocodiles dreamworld editors picks soul mates

Top Stories

    Two weeks in and just 250 people on controversial card

    Two weeks in and just 250 people on controversial card

    News MORE than 250 people across Bundaberg and Hervey Bay have now received their Cashless Debit Card, a sign the rollout of the card has well and truly begun.

    • 14th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
    Shop wise, eat well

    premium_icon Shop wise, eat well

    Health Heath tips for a tight budget

    • 14th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
    No end in sight for Burnett Traffic Bridge works

    premium_icon No end in sight for Burnett Traffic Bridge works

    News Maintenance and rehabilitation works which began in 2016

    • 14th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
    Trolls attack Bundy flood angel

    premium_icon Trolls attack Bundy flood angel

    News Wendy Hughes is doing her part to help those up north.

    • 14th Feb 2019 5:00 AM