SOS: Calls for Maroons to blood Hess

POWERHOUSE: Many are calling for Bundy product Coen Hess to be selected for Origin duties.

BUNDABERG'S Coen Hess is shaping up as genuine contender for a call-up to Queensland after the Maroons were blown off the park by a rampant New South Wales.

The tired Queensland forward pack showed its age in last night's State of Origin opener after an unstoppable Andrew Fifita led the Blues from the front as NSW drew first blood.

After a ferocious first half, NSW scored three quick tries in eight minutes in the second half to smash the Maroons 28-4 at Suncorp Stadium.

While much of the pre-game focus was on how the side would fare without star playmaker Johnathan Thurston it seems the man they missed most was barnstorming forward Matt Scott.

Scott's absence meant Dylan Napa was blooded, while the likes of Nate Myles, Sam Thaiday and Jacob Lillyman struggled with the furious pace of the game and succumbed to a superior NSW forward pack.

With Scott out for the season through injury, many are calling on coach Kevin Walters to wield the axe on some of his ageing troops and bring in young North Queensland powerhouse Hess to partner firebrand Napa up front.

It's a call Bundaberg Rugby League president Mike Ireland agrees with but added another Bundy product should also be considered.

"I think Felise Kaufusi should play,” Ireland said today.

"He's been playing very well for Melbourne.”

Ireland says it would be in Queensland's best interests to blood Hess now and give him a taste of Origin.

"We need a few changes,” Ireland said.

"I don't think the older guys can keep up with the speed of the game.

"I would at least bring Hess into the 18-man squad.”

But Cowboys coach Paul Green disagrees.

Only a few weeks ago, Green reiterated his stance that Hess was not ready for rugby league's toughest cauldron.

"I think he's going to be an Origin player, there's probably no doubt about that, but I just think it's probably a little bit too early for him,” he said.

But Queensland, with many of its ageing stars potentially playing their last Origin, may have no other option as it seeks to square up the series in Sydney and set up a decider at Suncorp in six weeks.