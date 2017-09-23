Sorry love, we're full up

TRASH TALK: Booyal residents were turned away from the transfer station recently after it became full.

BOOYAL property owners Leanoe Quinn and her husband were shocked when they were turned away from the local dump because it was full, especially as it's only open three hours a week.

The Bundaberg Regional Council waste facility at Booyal is a transfer station and Mrs Quinn said for it to be full was "just not good enough”.

She said it had all been downhill since the amalgamation.

"Surely this has to pose a health hazard to people,” Mrs Quinn said.

"The person who works at the dump told my husband it was full. He was very apologetic and said the rubbish was meant to be picked up last week.

"The car before my husband just fitted there's in and requested if he could bring his rubbish back next week. A number of cars behind him were told the same thing, which means our rubbish is at home.”

Mrs Quinn said the dump used to be open all the time, then dropped to three days a week and then less and less.

She said it should be opened more often or completely closed and residents in the area provided a pick-up garbage service.

"Most of Booyal does not have a truck pick-up service, I think it starts more around Eureka Rd, half-way back to Childers.”

Mrs Quinn said she believed it was the dirt roads which stopped the council from initiating the service, despite there being enough room for a truck to turn around.

"I personally would like a pick up service, but take whatever,” she said.

"We are lucky to get our roads graded once a year.

A council spokesman said the bin could go for weeks without requiring servicing and on the Sunday in question a number of larger loads resulted in the bin reaching capacity.

He said there had been a lapse in communication regarding the status of the bin and unfortunately a customer was inconvenienced through an inability to dispose of their waste at the Booyal Transfer Station.

"Council is very apologetic for the episode and if the customer cares to contact council on 1300 883 699 and be referred to the waste facility a free waste voucher will be made available by way of compensation.”

The spokesperson said the limited use of the Booyal Transfer Station had resulted in a reduction of hours but there were no plans to close the facility.

"Council widely advertised and consulted on the proposed changes to waste facility hours across the region, which came into effect from September 1.”