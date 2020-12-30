Menu
RACQ Capricorn Rescue transported the injured hang glider pilot from Capricorn Coast Hospital to Rockhampton Hospital. Picture: RACQ Capricorn Rescue
‘Sore and battered’: Hang glider pilot’s injuries revealed

Pam McKay
29th Dec 2020 5:00 PM
A male hang glider pilot who crashed into a house at Yeppoon is "very sore and battered", according to a Facebook post from his partner.

The incident happened about 3.50pm Sunday after suspected equipment failure.

The man was treated on scene off Bartlem St before being taken to the helipad at Capricorn Coast Hospital, from where he was transported by RACQ Capricorn Rescue to Rockhampton Hospital.

His partner, Rebecca Wright, expressed gratitude for everyone involved in his rescue in a post on the Central Queensland Plane Spotting Blog Facebook page.

"Thank you so much to all of you," she wrote.

"I'm Rhett's partner and I am so grateful to you all for keeping an eye on my love.

"He is alive and well - very sore and battered with two broken ribs.

"Again, thank you to everyone for all the amazing help and support."

A number of people replied to Ms Wright's post, with several saying they had witnessed the accident.

Among them was Billie Sue Thorne who wrote: "My whole family watched it happen from our balcony four doors down and were so shocked and worried for him. There were so many neighbours that called the police/ambulance and ran to his aid. We are so relieved he is okay, it's a miracle he got out with minimal injuries. Hope he has a speedy recovery."

A hospital spokesman this afternoon said the pilot had been discharged.

