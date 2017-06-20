Soppa's supporting the mighty Maroons

MIGHTY MAROONS: Bundy born and bred Dot Soppa showing her support for the Maroons in the lead up to Game II.

FROM her number plates to her wardrobe, Bundaberg woman Dot Soppa is decked out for tomorrow night's game.

The Bundy born and raised supporter said she's always loved rugby league and doesn't have a doubt that Queensland will come away with a win.

"I love it, it's in my family,” she said.

"My father used to take me to Salter Oval and we'd watch the footy down there.

"If I see a New South Wales car parked, I'll park next to it just to stir them.”

The South Kolan bus driver said she always wears her jersey for Origin and the kids love it

Mrs Soppa said she goes to her son's to watch the game where they can clap and scream at the telly.

MIGHTY MAROONS: Bundy born and bred r Dot Soppa showing her support for the Maroons in the lead up to Game II. Mikayla Haupt

"We go bananas,” she said.

"Thurston is my hero and now that Hess is playing, he will make a difference with the way he barges through them.

"I think it will be a pretty close game, but I'd love to see Hess score a try.”

Regardless of the time, Mrs Soppa said she won't be leaving until she finds out who the Man of the Match is.

"Where in New South Wales territory this match, but that'll make no difference - it will only fire the Maroons up!”