Sophie Monk battered by Cyclone Iris winds

WILD Gold Coast weather caused havoc for the Today Show this morning with hosts Karl Stefanovic and Georgie Gardner forced to use towels to shield themselves from gusty winds.

On paper it sounded ideal: Broadcast live from the sunny Gold Coast at the beach on the first day of the Commonwealth Games.

But the hazards of live TV were on show this morning as the city was battered by up to 70km/h wind gusts caused by Cyclone Iris.

Richard Wilkins looked a little windswept.

COMMONWEALTH GAMES WEATHER FORECAST

Gardner and Gold Coast golden girl Sophie Monk were forced to wrap towels around their heads to shield themselves from the gusty winds during an interview at the central Gold Coast beach this morning.

A windy Today Show broadcast on the Gold Coast this morning

Stefanovic battled on by using a wad of papers to protect himself from the same blast.

'I'm not selling the Commonwealth Games very well am I,' Monk said as she struggled to keep her eyes open as a blast of wind smashed her face.

'You don't need to sell the Commonwealth Games, it's on another network,' Stefanovic half joked.

Sophie Monk and the Today Show cast hit by the windy weather

'We're not even going to watch the Games.'

The normally impeccably presented Today Show team sported windswept looks all morning thanks to the wild weather.

Entertainment guru Richard Wilkins was particularly unimpressed the gusty weather was ruining his sculpted 'do.

Sophie Monk used a towel to shield herself.

Meteorologists say opening ceremony ticketholders for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games should expect to put up with some wet weather this evening.

WeatherZone meteorologist Thomas Hough said the Gold Coast is looking at scattered showers with a few sunny spells over the next 24 hours.

Richard Wilkins looked a little windswept.

The opening ceremony runs from 7pm to 10:15pm at the Metricon Stadium in Carrara this evening.

Umbrellas may be brought into the Stadium but must not be opened while seated, according to the official website. Ticketholders are advised to bring a raincoat instead.

Mr Hough said the weather between 7pm and 11pm will also be showery. The clearest time will be during the midafternoon.

"Odd dry spells mixed in, likely before the sun goes down. Light showers throughout the night," he said.

Mr Hough also said Cyclone Iris will not have any real effect on the current weather during the Commonwealth Games.

"Cyclone Iris is much further north. 250km northeast of Mackay; well north of us. We'll only have the light showers already forecast."

Winds of up to 80km/h are still predicted to hit the Coast during the opening ceremony.

Athletes and spectators have been warned to come prepared for wet weather at tonight's Commonwealth Games opening ceremony.

The Gold Coast is currently being buffeted by wind gusts of more than 50km/h with flags and tents in the Surfers Paradise festival precinct bearing the brunt.

Lifesavers have also called swimmers from the water at the popular beach as huge waves barrel in.

Gold Coast Commonwealth Games chairman Peter Beattie has encouraged all to come prepared for tonight's festivities.

"BOM has advised there is a likely chance of hit & miss shower activity across the Gold Coast during the Opening Ceremony," he tweeted.

"There is a 30% chance of rain activity. We encourage spectators to come prepared with appropriate clothing/attire for possible rainy conditions."

Police have arrived to block the roads around Cavill Avenue as the Queen's Baton Relay prepares to roll through, with Sally Pearson to take hold shortly before 10am.