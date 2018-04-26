Sophie doing great-grandfather proud

NORVILLE State School captain Sophie Moore attended the Bundaberg civic service yesterday and was lucky enough to sport her great-grandfather's service medals.

Sophie's great-grandfather Bill Higgins served in Borneo and she finds that Anzac Day is a great way to remember his sacrifices.

"Anzac Day means that we can celebrate the achievements of the Anzacs that fought for us and for our country,” Sophie said.

"I've been coming to the Anzac commemoration for three years now as a way to remember my great-grandfather and all the men who fought with him for our country.”

While there are many elements to an Anzac commemoration service, Ms Moore has a clear favourite.

"The laying of the wreaths is my favourite part of the ceremony,” she said.

"I was able to lay a wreath down today on behalf of Norville State School as one of the school captains.”

Sophie and her school co-captain Fletcher Churchill said they took great pride in the responsibilities they had as captains and said to represent their school on a day like yesterday was an honour.