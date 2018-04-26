Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
REMEMBER: Sophie Moore and her great-grandad's medals.
REMEMBER: Sophie Moore and her great-grandad's medals. TAHLIA STEHBENS
Community

Sophie doing great-grandfather proud

Tahlia Stehbens
by
26th Apr 2018 5:51 AM

NORVILLE State School captain Sophie Moore attended the Bundaberg civic service yesterday and was lucky enough to sport her great-grandfather's service medals.

Sophie's great-grandfather Bill Higgins served in Borneo and she finds that Anzac Day is a great way to remember his sacrifices.

"Anzac Day means that we can celebrate the achievements of the Anzacs that fought for us and for our country,” Sophie said.

"I've been coming to the Anzac commemoration for three years now as a way to remember my great-grandfather and all the men who fought with him for our country.”

While there are many elements to an Anzac commemoration service, Ms Moore has a clear favourite.

"The laying of the wreaths is my favourite part of the ceremony,” she said.

"I was able to lay a wreath down today on behalf of Norville State School as one of the school captains.”

Sophie and her school co-captain Fletcher Churchill said they took great pride in the responsibilities they had as captains and said to represent their school on a day like yesterday was an honour.

anzac day local faces norville state school
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Emergency crews respond to reports of snake bite

    Emergency crews respond to reports of snake bite

    Breaking EMERGENCY crews responding following reports a person has been bitten by a red-bellied black snake.

    • 26th Apr 2018 11:06 AM
    JOBS: 20 Bundy, Wide Bay positions you can apply for today

    JOBS: 20 Bundy, Wide Bay positions you can apply for today

    Careers Where to find a job in the region

    • 26th Apr 2018 11:00 AM
    30 horrific murders and deaths that have rocked Bundaberg

    premium_icon 30 horrific murders and deaths that have rocked Bundaberg

    Crime Community's heart has been broken by heartbreaking crimes

    Big changes at Bundy park to save historic tree

    Big changes at Bundy park to save historic tree

    Environment Council works hard to keep beautiful fig tree

    • 26th Apr 2018 11:14 AM

    Local Partners