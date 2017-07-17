Son's memory lives on

GENEROUS DONATION: Kelly Austin, Anne Shepherd, Brett Doss and Faye Schmeider with a few of the miscarriage and butterfly packs to help families that face the heartbreak of stillbirth, miscarriage or neonatal death.

A BUNDABERG couple is keeping their son's legacy alive while also raising awareness to break down the stigma surrounding stillbirth.

Kelly and Troy Austin, with assistance from the Bundaberg Health Services Foundation, visited the family unit at Bundaberg Hospital to present 30 miscarriage and butterfly packs to help other families facing the heartbreak of stillbirth, miscarriage or neonatal death.

They made the donation in conjunction with Sands Queensland to help the group continue to provide services to families who face loss.

The bags were donated to hospitals across Queensland in memory of babies born too soon, along with outfits, beanies and blankets.

Mrs Austin said the handmade butterfly bags contained support material and memory creation items for stillborn and miscarried babies.

"The aim is for parents to be given every opportunity to create memories and for the time they spend with their babies to be as gentle and loving as can be,” she said.

The couple established T.G's Legacy last year and raised $6000 for Sands, which enabled them to produce the butterfly bags and bereavement clothing that was donated to the family unit.

The couple intends to continue fundraising and hopes to raise $5000 to support other families.

As part of this year's fundraising, Mr Austin, along with two other local men, Robert Hopkinson and Brett Doss, will run the Sunshine Coast Marathon.

People can support them by going to www.facebook.com/T.GsLegacy16.

Mrs Austin has also been working with Bundaberg Hospital midwife Anne Shepherd and Sands Queensland to host the Walk to Remember on October 15 as part of International Infant and Pregnancy Loss Day.

This will be the inaugural event for Bundaberg at Baldwin Swamp Environmental Park from 9 to 11am.

"We hope to continue this on an annual basis and the day will include a memorial service, butterfly release and walk around the park for our precious babies,” she said.

For more details go to www.sandsqld.com.