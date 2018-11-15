Son’s anguish over Tweed mother’s death

Michael (left) and Chris van Beers, sons to Marie van Beers who was allegedly killed at Tweed Heads. Picture: supplied

"I CAN still see her face and her smile. She was perfect ... an angel."

An emotional Chris van Beers spoke about his mother's humility, caring, love and strength as he paid tribute to Marie van Beers, allegedly stabbed to death by his father, Paul Ryan, on Monday night.

Police were called to Ms van Beers' Tweed Heads unit about 6.30pm (NSW time), just hours after they became aware of personal issues between the pair.

Neighbours told the Gold Coast Bulletin they heard Ms van Beers cry "think of the boys" before she died.

"I am blessed to be her son … I'm so proud and lucky that she was my mother," Mr van Beers said yesterday between sobs.

"She was the most beautiful soul in the world. No words can describe her."

When told about her death, the Burleigh chef, 36, said he immediately booked a flight to Sydney to be with his younger brother, Michael, 34. Michael has two young daughters.

"She was always there for you … if you needed something, she would go without," said Mr van Beers, who did not want to talk about his father.

"I'm a chef by trade and I've come across lots of people in my life, but there's only one of her. She's literally perfect.

"She never wanted anything from anyone, she would just give. She was so strong, she had so much life, so much love."

Mr van Beers said he had bought the Tweed Heads unit for his mother recently, but he couldn't go back to the property and would likely sell it.

In an additional online tribute to his mother, Mr van Beers wrote: "As I'm writing this my tears will never stop flowing for you.

"You were an angel that graced this earth.

"Everyone you ever met was blessed to meet someone as you gorgeous as you, with the biggest heart the world has ever known.

"I love you Mum and always know that you are the reason I am the man I am today because of your kindness, beautiful soul, smile and spirit.

"And have been blessed to be given a mother such as you. You will always be the best part of me and you will live in my heart forever

"I love you Mum."

Friends and family have written on his Facebook page to remember Ms van Beers' sense of humour and cooking.

Ms van Beers worked in aged care in Ermington close to Parramatta before leaving around 1993. She then worked part-time at a takeaway shop in Fingal Head in the kitchen.

Mr van Beers said the family lived in Cabarita for a number of years before moving to Chinderah, where Ms van Beers lived for two decades.

She moved to Tweed Heads after the Chinderah floods last year.

It is understood her body will be flown to Newcastle to be autopsied, before being flown back to Tweed Heads for her funeral.

Paul Ryan will appear at Tweed Heads Local Court on January 21 next year after being charged with murder.