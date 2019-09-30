Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Grammy-nominated US songwriter and producer Busbee worked extensively with a wide array of artists ranging from Maren Morris to Pink to Shakira.
Grammy-nominated US songwriter and producer Busbee worked extensively with a wide array of artists ranging from Maren Morris to Pink to Shakira.
Music

Kieth Urban credited songwriter and producer dies

by Variety Staff
30th Sep 2019 12:56 PM

Grammy-nominated US songwriter and producer Busbee, who worked extensively with a wide array of artists ranging from Maren Morris to Pink to Shakira, has died aged 43.

The news broke in early evening on Septeer 29. Busbee's real name is Michael James Ryan. He was father to three children, including a just-born baby girl.

According to a friend, Busbee was diagnosed with Glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer, over the summer and was undergoing treatment.

Busbee had credits on such records as Maren Morris' "My Church" and Keith Urban's 2016 album "Ripcord."

He had a worldwide publishing deal with Warner/Chappell Music and a creative partnership with Red Light Management.

Tributes from all over the music industry have been pouring in on social media.

Wrote Maria Egan of Pulse Music Publishing: "Our friend, creator and songwriter advocate @busbee sadly passed away this weekend. A talent as huge as his heart, a deeply spiritual man and devoted husband and father. Everyone that knew him, even just as business colleagues, feels like a good friend has been lost today - they don't make many like this. He will be deeply missed by us and his beautiful family."

busbee entertainment keith urban musician

Top Stories

    Sunwater, govt quiet on Paradise Dam insurance question

    premium_icon Sunwater, govt quiet on Paradise Dam insurance question

    News SUNWATER and government officials have evaded questions about whether Paradise Dam was insured and if a claim will be lodged in light of the current debacle.

    One-punch crim fights deportation

    premium_icon One-punch crim fights deportation

    News A BUNDABERG resident has started a petition in the hopes of gathering support to...

    A sanctuary for elephants after a life of pain

    premium_icon A sanctuary for elephants after a life of pain

    News While many elephants are abused, there's one place they find solace

    Sugarcane farmer faces devastating reality

    premium_icon Sugarcane farmer faces devastating reality

    Business SUGARCANE farmer Michael Cavallaro recently graduated from program Next...