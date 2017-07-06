Songbirds take stage

AS PART of this year's Winterfeast Festival the Women In Voice Cabaret is coming to the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre.

Among the musical talent set to take the Moncrieff stage are Bundy songstresses and musicians Ruby Mills, Natalie Greer, Suellen Cusack-Greensill and Jessica Modolo are joined by Musical Director and accompanist Laura Lingwood in presenting this exceptional night of musical entertainment.

The Women in Voice Cabaret will be on Wednesday July 12 at 7.30 pm, tickets are $30.

More information and tickets here: http://bit.ly/2tGhfwR