Songbirds deliver the best of Broadway

SONGBIRDS: Natalie Sweetapple, Suellen Cusack-Greensill and Jessica Modolo will be performing their Broadway Edition this weekend.

SONGBIRDS: Natalie Sweetapple, Suellen Cusack-Greensill and Jessica Modolo will be performing their Broadway Edition this weekend. Contributed

A LITTLE birdie has been spreading the word - Broadway is coming to Bundaberg.

Musical theatre lovers are in for a real treat this Sunday when The Songbird Series presents their Broadway Edition at the Shalom Performing Arts Centre.

The one-show only event will feature music from the greats like Les Miserables, Phantom of the Opera, My Fair Lady, Wicked and more.

The trio - Suellen Cusack-Greensill, Jessica Modolo and Natalie Sweetapple - will be accompanied by Barry Davis for the show, which runs for an hour and 40 minutes.

Davis is well-respected in his field and has worked with the London Symphony Orchestra as well as on films such as Star Wars.

The Songbirds have been together for a year, but have been friends for much longer, having met while studying at the Conservatorium of Music.

Each grew up in Bundaberg and has had their time performing across the country before coming back to their home town.

Modolo was a recipient of the Joan Sutherland Bursary to study in New York, Sweetapple has had multiple seasons starring in musicals including Cats, Pirates of Penzance and Into the Woods at QPAC, and Cusack-Greensill is an ABC recording artist who has toured Australian capital cities as well as New York and Toronto.

"We wanted to perform a show of a professional level to Bundaberg,” the trio said.

Ticket sales have already been solid, with more than 200 sold.

The show is the second undertaken by the group after they performed in Women in Voice last year.

Ticket's for Sunday's show at 2pm are available from Bout Time Music and cost $25, which includes champagne and afternoon tea.