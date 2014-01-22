Menu
Subscribe Digital Edition
Song brings to light Bundy's notorious driving reputation

Crystal Jones
by
22nd Jan 2014 12:45 PM | Updated: 27th Dec 2020 2:51 PM
BUNDY driver Keith Wilson, who goes by the name of Oldefellah, has penned a song about drivers in the region. 

Bundy Drivers' Licence 

Are you on your guard, Concentrating hard
Looking straight ahead, driving filled with dread
Watching like a hawk, for that unplanned balk
Difficult to gauge
You're about to reach that stage
Good luck holding down your rage

Got a Bundy driver's licence and I'm Bundy bred as well
So I process information a bitter slower can't you tell
And I love to straddle white lines at the centre or the side
You're never sure what happens next until we both collide

Got a Bundy driver's licence can't remember where or when
Took a one hour driving lesson from my great great Aunty Gwen
And I'm easily distracted by the things inside my car
I drive, I text, I read a map and use my minibar

Missed the speeding zone, on my mobile phone
Talking to my Mum, p***** on Bundy Rum
Waiting anxiously, till the road is free
Won't go then I might
Looking left and maybe right,
Till you're close or out of sight

Got a Bundy driver's licence and I haven't got a clue
So you better pay attention or I'll run straight into you
If a give way's in your favour or you're on a roundabout
The chances are I'll cause you grief of that there is no doubt

Got a Bundy driver's licence took me half a dozen goes
Had to cancel lots of driving tests so it kept me on my toes
'til my mate at Queensland Transport supervised me as a friend
And helped me with the questions from beginning to the end

Bundy driver's licence
Bundy driver's licence
Bundy driver's licence
Bundy driver's licence…

Words and music by the oldefellah

music offbeat traffic
