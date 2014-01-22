Song brings to light Bundy's notorious driving reputation
BUNDY driver Keith Wilson, who goes by the name of Oldefellah, has penned a song about drivers in the region.
Bundy Drivers' Licence
Are you on your guard, Concentrating hard
Looking straight ahead, driving filled with dread
Watching like a hawk, for that unplanned balk
Difficult to gauge
You're about to reach that stage
Good luck holding down your rage
Got a Bundy driver's licence and I'm Bundy bred as well
So I process information a bitter slower can't you tell
And I love to straddle white lines at the centre or the side
You're never sure what happens next until we both collide
Got a Bundy driver's licence can't remember where or when
Took a one hour driving lesson from my great great Aunty Gwen
And I'm easily distracted by the things inside my car
I drive, I text, I read a map and use my minibar
Missed the speeding zone, on my mobile phone
Talking to my Mum, p***** on Bundy Rum
Waiting anxiously, till the road is free
Won't go then I might
Looking left and maybe right,
Till you're close or out of sight
Got a Bundy driver's licence and I haven't got a clue
So you better pay attention or I'll run straight into you
If a give way's in your favour or you're on a roundabout
The chances are I'll cause you grief of that there is no doubt
Got a Bundy driver's licence took me half a dozen goes
Had to cancel lots of driving tests so it kept me on my toes
'til my mate at Queensland Transport supervised me as a friend
And helped me with the questions from beginning to the end
Bundy driver's licence
Bundy driver's licence
Bundy driver's licence
Bundy driver's licence…
Words and music by the oldefellah