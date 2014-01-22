Song brings to light Bundy's notorious driving reputation

BUNDY driver Keith Wilson, who goes by the name of Oldefellah, has penned a song about drivers in the region.

Bundy Drivers' Licence

Are you on your guard, Concentrating hard

Looking straight ahead, driving filled with dread

Watching like a hawk, for that unplanned balk

Difficult to gauge

You're about to reach that stage

Good luck holding down your rage

Got a Bundy driver's licence and I'm Bundy bred as well

So I process information a bitter slower can't you tell

And I love to straddle white lines at the centre or the side

You're never sure what happens next until we both collide

Got a Bundy driver's licence can't remember where or when

Took a one hour driving lesson from my great great Aunty Gwen

And I'm easily distracted by the things inside my car

I drive, I text, I read a map and use my minibar

Song: Bundy Drivers Licence by Oldefellah: Bundaberg's Keith Wilson, AKA Oldefellah, pens a song about Bundy's notoriously bad reputation on the road.

Missed the speeding zone, on my mobile phone

Talking to my Mum, p***** on Bundy Rum

Waiting anxiously, till the road is free

Won't go then I might

Looking left and maybe right,

Till you're close or out of sight

Got a Bundy driver's licence and I haven't got a clue

So you better pay attention or I'll run straight into you

If a give way's in your favour or you're on a roundabout

The chances are I'll cause you grief of that there is no doubt

Got a Bundy driver's licence took me half a dozen goes

Had to cancel lots of driving tests so it kept me on my toes

'til my mate at Queensland Transport supervised me as a friend

And helped me with the questions from beginning to the end

Bundy driver's licence

Bundy driver's licence

Bundy driver's licence

Bundy driver's licence…

Words and music by the oldefellah