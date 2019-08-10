Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer
Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer
News

Son walks by as mum pulled over for roadside drug test

Sarah Barnham
by
10th Aug 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GLADSTONE mother is embarrassed she returned a positive roadside drug test just as her son walked by, a court was told.

Karen Ann Fitzhenry pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to one charge of driving while a relevant drug was present in her system.

The court was told on June 7, 2019 Fitzhenry was intercepted by police on Larson St at Miriam Vale about 3.55pm.

About the same time she returned a positive result to marijuana the 56-year-old's son walked by and witnessed the ordeal.

The court was told Fitzhenry was "quite embarrassed".

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said Fitzhenry had both a traffic and criminal history,

Fitzhenry was ordered to pay a $350 fine and was disqualified from driving for one month.

A conviction was recorded.

More Stories

court crime drug driving drugs
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Third Burnett bridge inquiry 'excuse' to delay Quay St: Pitt

    premium_icon Third Burnett bridge inquiry 'excuse' to delay Quay St: Pitt

    Politics A QUAY St bypass could be delayed by more than two years while the Queensland Government completes their study of the road.

    Shocking: Thieves target site of new flying doctors base

    premium_icon Shocking: Thieves target site of new flying doctors base

    Crime Thousands of dollars worth of equipment stolen, office ransacked

    10 things to do this action-packed Bundy weekend

    premium_icon 10 things to do this action-packed Bundy weekend

    Whats On There's so much to do across the region today and tomorrow

    Bundy's 'cheekiest baby': Mason wins our hearts

    premium_icon Bundy's 'cheekiest baby': Mason wins our hearts

    Offbeat Toddler takes out NewsMail poll to find Bundy's cheekiest baby