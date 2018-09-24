Mayor’s son faces police assault charges

THE son of a North Queensland mayor has been accused of pelting a rock at a police officer, causing injuries that required medical treatment.

James Noel Lacey, 22, the son of Palm Island Mayor Alf Lacey has been charged with one count of serious assault of a police officer while armed and one count of serious assault of a police officer causing bodily harm while armed.

Police were called to a house on Paradise Crescent, Palm Island, about 2pm on September 16 to reports of a disturbance.

It is not known what the confrontation was about but a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said when officers arrived they attempted to defuse the situation but one man became aggressive with police.

It will be alleged James Lacey armed himself and threatened the police before attacking one of the male officers.

"He picked up a rock and pretended he was going to throw it at an officer," the QPS spokeswoman said.

"Then he threw a rock, the officer has put his hand up and it hit him on his arm.

"The officer needed some treatment on his arm."

It will be alleged James Lacey was quickly arrested by the two officers who acted quickly to detain him without further incident.

The 22-year-old, who has a listed Kirwan address, was transported to Townsville in custody the following day and faced Townsville Magistrates Court on September 18.

He was granted bail on his own undertaking and will next face court on the two charges in late October.