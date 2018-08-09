Son of Hard Yakka founder killed in crash

THE victim of a fatal car crash near Gladstone on Monday has been identified as Bradley Davis, the son of Susan River's Hard Yakka founder Bob Davis.

The tragic news was confirmed by the well-known teen bootcamp operator in an emotional Facebook post on Tuesday.

In the post, Mr Davis revealed his 40-year-old son had been helping youths in Rockhampton and was on the way home to his Fraser Coast family when he was killed at Miriam Vale.

Bradley Davis. Contributed

"There is a massive hole in my heart, our whole family are devastated," the post reads.

"Brad's mother-in-law said there is another star in heaven looking down, it will be the brightest star.

"His mother (Julie), his brother (Matt), his family (Bianca, Baillee, Maddison and Jaxon), his extended family (Diane, Darrel and their family) and I thank you for your comments in advance. Brad will always be in our hearts.

"We are grateful that the rest of his family were not in the car."

The tragic news comes just days after Mr Davis revealed he was battling bowel cancer.

He told the Chronicle on Tuesday afternoon he was proud of Brad "as a son and a human being."

"Everyone in the family is so proud of him and how he held himself, not just with the Hard Yakka program but with the young children he was raising," Mr Davis said.

"He was a decent human being who made friends and kept them."

A full tribute will be published in Saturday's Chronicle.