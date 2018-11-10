Smith misses milestone against Warner

David Warner walks from the field after being dismissed during the Sydney Grade Cricket one-dayer between Randwick-Petersham and Sutherland at Coogee Oval on Saturday. Picture: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

STEVE SMITH just missed out on a half-century as he tries to get one over his former Australian teammate David Warner in the most eagerly awaited Sydney grade cricket match in recent years at Coogee Oval on Saturday.

Chasing 268 for victory in the limited-overs game, Smith departed for 48 off 71 balls as Sutherland slipped to 4-158 in the 32nd over, needing a further 110 to beat Warner's Randwick Petersham.

The big crowd that had turned up to see Australia's two premier batsmen in action groaned when the explosive Warner went for 13, then again when Smith fell two shy of his fifty after a patient knock.

Batting at three, Smith hit just two boundaries before he lost his wicket just when he looked set for a bigger score.

Warner also spanked just two boundaries off the 16 balls he faced before he cut a wide ball from Steve Waugh's son Austin straight to Dan Fallins, at backward point, who held a sharp catch.

Both men trudged back to the pavilion, shaking their heads almost apologetically before spending time signing autographs and mingling with the crowd.

Former test all-rounder Shane Watson was in devastating form for Sutherland, smashing five fours and five sixes before he was caught at deep square for 63 off just 41 balls.

Smith bowled 10 overs and picked up the vital wicket of English import Daniel Bell-Drummond, who made a stylish 106 from 130 deliveries in his first match since arriving in Australia for the summer.

Smith also took a catch on the long-off boundary rope to help restrict the home side to 8-267 in the first match he and Warner have played against each other since they were banned for 12 months for their roles in the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

