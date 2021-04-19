Son rides e-scooters to work after mum caught drink driving

A court has heard how a woman’s son now uses E Scooters to get to and from work after she was caught drink driving.

Kate Louise Deal pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Thursday to one count of driving over the middle alcohol limit.

The court heard police pulled Deal over on Hughes Rd at 10.05pm on March 27 because of her manner of driving.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland told the court when officers spoke with Deal they could smell liquor and she was slurring her words.

Deal told officers she had consumed a few glasses of wine while watching Netflix before falling asleep.

She then woke up to her phone ringing with her son asking for a lift home from work.

Deal told officers that she wasn't thinking straight before she got in the car and started driving.

She participated in a breath test which returned a reading of 0.121.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland told the court Deal had no offences of a like nature in her history.

Deal, who was self represented in court, told Magistrate Andrew Moloney at the time she didn't realise her son didn't have a lift home from work and got in the car not realising she would be over the limit.

She said when she was pulled over by police she realised what she had done.

She said that her eldest son was now riding the new e-scooters to and from work while she didn't have a licence.

Deal was fined $700 and disqualified from holding a licence for four months.

